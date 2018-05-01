CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters are trying to contain brush fires that are burning dangerously close to homes in southwest suburban Alsip.

The fire started late Tuesday morning in a wooded area along railroad tracks in Alsip between 115th and 127th streets.

#Alsip: 123rd remains blocked between Pulaski and Kostner with fire crews battling a large brush fire. 115th or 127th are your best alternates. Pics from @WBBMNewsradio's Abby Ryan pic.twitter.com/NiuJuzbqPa — Beau Duran (@BeauDuran) May 1, 2018

Firefighters have been trying to prevent the flames from reaching nearby homes. Officials have blocked off 123rd Street between Kostner and Pulaski.

Alsip authorities asked residents in one subdivision to leave their homes.

In a Facebook post, police said:

Warm weather has caused some brush fires along the train tracks in the Village of Alsip. There are no reported injuries at this time. All residents on Joalyce Drive are asked to evacuate their homes while the Alsip Fire Department, Alsip PD, and our local fire departments work together to put out the blaze. Those impacted can take shelter in the Prairie Junior High School cafeteria. Everyone is asked to stay indoors and avoid the impacted areas. Stay safe, and call us if you need anything!

Nearby Marist High School notified parents it was aware of the fires, which were about a mile away from the school, and said students are safe.