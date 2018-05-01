CHICAGO (CBS) – Facebook announces it’s getting into the dating game.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook will roll out a series of features around dating. He gave few details, but said the service will be completely optional, not viewable to users’ friends, and will only suggest partners who are outside someone’s friend group.

“This will be focused on long-term relationships, not just hookups,” he said, to audience laughter.

Zuckerberg noted that 200 million people on Facebook are listed as single, and that 1 in 3 U.S. marriages start online. (This is true of recent marriages, according to a 2013 study.)

Match Group’s stock plunged 10 percent on the news.

Zuckerberg says Facebook users should know their data is safe.

“We need to make sure this never happens again. We’re taking a number of steps. Putting a tool in front of everyone that shows them all the apps they are using and remove access,” said Zuckerberg.

The social media giant proclaimed the new security measures today, at Facebook’s conference in California.

Zuckerberg spoke directly about the $87 million people affected by the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Zuckerberg says users will have more privacy controls and access to a new feature called ‘clear history,’ which will allow users to delte browsing information on Facebook.

He also said despite the breach, Facebook is moving forward with its dating feature.