CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois State Fair is 100 days away.

The Agriculture Director, Raymond Poe, says the 2018 Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs will be themed “Celebrate Illinois: 200 Years of Amazing!”

“The Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs are the perfect place to showcase 200 years of our state’s history,” said Agriculture Director Raymond Poe. “Agriculture is the backbone of our state and its economy. Each year, the Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs celebrate the best of what is born, built, and grown in our state. Adding the bicentennial to the fair’s lineup only adds to our celebration.”

“To perform or compete at the state fairs is considered, by many, a crowning achievement,” said State Fair Manager Luke Sailer. “This is where we celebrate the best of Illinois agriculture, where we celebrate our history, our achievements, and the end of summer. We hope all Illinoisans will join us this August as we ‘Celebrate Illinois’ at the Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs.”

Illinois State Fair Du Quoin State Fair

August 9-19 August 24-September 3

www.illinoisstatefair.info www.duquoinstatefair.net