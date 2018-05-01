CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was allegedly stabbed by a stranger in the Loop on Friday. The victim says he walked for half a block before someone asked if he needed help and called 911.

CBS2’s Suzanne Le Mignot visited Daniel Wintercorn in his hospital bed at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Wintercorn says he left Union Station Friday night around 8:30 when a man approached him and asked for a cigarette.

“He immediately started shouting at me, in my face. He was obviously under the influence of something,” said Wintercorn.

He says the man pulled out a hunting knife, explaining the suspect went for his neck. Wintercorn says he backed up so the knife only cut him a little bit the first time before the suspect stabbed him again.

“So the entire hunting knife went into your side?” asked CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot.

“Yeah, just about,” replied Wintercorn.

Wintercorn says his intestines were punctured during the attack. The 34-year-old says what hurts more than being stabbed is the fact that no one approached him as he cried out for help.

“They kind of just dispersed, like some people just walked away, you know, other people just put their heads down, turned,” explained Wintercorn.

He says he walked half a block before someone stopped to help him and call 911. The good Samaritan’s name, Bobby Pettis, says he, “Lifted up his belly, had a stab wound right there, stab wound on his neck. He was bleeding. Didn’t ask for help, just said he got stabbed. I had no idea what was going on.”

“If he sees this, what would you say to him?” asked Suzanne Le Mignot to the victim.

“I would like to thank him for doing the right thing,” responded Wintercorn. “I might not have made it.”

A GoFundMe page has been started by Wintercorn’s father to help pay his medical bills. He says this incident could not have come at a more difficult time for his family. He just lost his mother to cancer a few weeks ago.

Wintercorn says he’s using what he’s gone through as a learning experience, to always help when he sees someone in need. He’s been incredibly touched by those who have reached out through social media and the GoFundMe page wanting to help him.