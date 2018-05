CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police officers and Chicago Public School students waged battle against each other. They clashed alongside kings and queens using counterattacks, blitzes and stalemates.

This is all taking place in the game of chess.

CBS 2 photojournalist Lana Hinshaw-Klann shows, it’s a strategic move to build better relations.

Altogether, more than 140 CPS students and 40 police officers participated in the event.