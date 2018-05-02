CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that extended ramp closures will take place on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (southbound Interstate 90/94) beginning Tuesday, May 15.

IDOT says the ramp closures are necessary to construct new pavement and drainage along the inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound Interstate 290) as part of the ongoing Jane Byrne Interchange Project.

Beginning Tuesday, May 15, the ramp from outbound Congress Parkway to the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (southbound Interstate 90/94) will be closed. A posted detour will direct traffic to go northbound on the Kennedy Expressway, exit at Augusta Boulevard and reenter southbound Interstate 90/94.

The ramp from the outbound Dan Ryan to Taylor Street/Roosevelt Road will also be closed. The posted detour will direct traffic to exit at 18th Street, reenter northbound Interstate 90/94 and exit at Roosevelt Road/Taylor Street. The ramp will be accessible to traffic traveling from the inbound Eisenhower to outbound Dan Ryan.

The ramps are expected to reopen late August 2018.

IDOT is warning motorists to expect delays and advising drivers to allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to road workers and signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, and be on full alert.

The overall reconstruction project at the Jane Byrne Interchange will improve safety and traffic flow for the more than 400,000 motorists who use it each day, while also enhancing mobility for bicyclists, pedestrians and transit users in the surrounding neighborhoods. For more information and to view a live camera feed of the work zone, visit www.circleinterchange.org.