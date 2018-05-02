SPRINGFIELD, IL (Patch.com) — Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration on Tuesday recommended starting fresh at the Quincy veterans’ home beleaguered by Legionnaires’ disease, calling for a state-of-the-art facility on the 130-year-old campus costing $190 million to $230 million.

The highly anticipated statement, the result of meetings of two task forces convened by the Republican governor in January, reflects what would be one of the more aggressive capital-construction programs for the state in years.

