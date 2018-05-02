CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person was killed and 12 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago on Tuesday as summer-like weather returned to Chicago.

The latest shooting happened a few minutes before midnight in the Little Village neighborhood, closing out the second consecutive day of 80-degree temperatures in Chicago. A 26-year-old man was talking to a woman sitting in a car, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up, and someone inside fired shots.

The man was shot in the shoulder, and went to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 29-year-old woman who was sitting on a nearby porch was wounded when a fragment hit her in the stomach. She went to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Around 10:30 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg while standing near Keeler and Madison. He went to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. Police said the victim was not cooperating with detectives.

Around 10:20 p.m., a 32-year-old man was sitting in a car near Washington and Cicero in the Austin neighborhood, when he was shot in the torso. Police said a relative drove him to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About five minutes earlier, a 17-year-old man was shot in the arm while walking near Roosevelt and Avers in the Lawndale neighborhood. He went to Saint Anthony Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Around 9:45 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were standing near Gladys and Spaulding, when someone drove by and opened fire. The man was shot in the buttock, and the woman was shot in the stomach.

The man went to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, and the woman went to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

About two hours earlier, a 4-year-old girl was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Gresham neighborhood. Police said she was on the porch with her parents, when someone pulled up in a dark-colored vehicle and opened fire.

The girl was shot in the shoulder, and went to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized. Police said one of the girl’s relatives might have been the target.

Around 7:05 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the wrist in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened near Albany and Madison, but the circumstances were unknown. The victim went to the hospital in good condition.

About an hour earlier, a 21-year-old man was shot in the right hand near Ridgeway and Ferdinand in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police said the circumstances of the shooting were unknown. The victim was in good condition.

Around 5:45 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in the thigh near 91st and Justine in the Brainerd neighborhood. He went to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Around 3:30 a.m., a 29-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head, and refused medical attention, in a shooting near Oakley and Jackson in the Near West Side neighborhood.

About two hours earlier, a 25-year-old man was walking near Kedzie and Washington in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, when someone in a black car pulled up and opened fire. The victim went to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody for any of Tuesday’s shootings.