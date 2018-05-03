CHICAGO (CBS) – Grace Lombardo battled with breast cancer and now she’s showing the world just how she reclaimed her body and her confidence.

In an original report, CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos sat down with Grace and the artist who joined her journey.

Grace Lombardo is a breast cancer survivor and is using art to help heal the physical and emotional scars of breast cancer.

“I would look in the mirror and just feel like I’d been robbed of a piece of my body, an important piece of my body,” said Grace.

About two years ago, Grace was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 35. She won that battle, but then another one began.

On the one year anniversary of her mastectomy, Grace went to see David Allen, a tattoo artist, who helped cover her scars with a black and gray floral tattoo.

“This really bad thing has happened, I have all of these scars. I’m going to choose to put something that I want to see there instead,” said Grace.

“It’s not covering up any scarring, more like adorning the body,” said Allen.

Her journey was documented in a 16 minute documentary, shared Thursday night in Oak Park.

David Allen says he’s worked with hundreds of survivors from around the world.

The documentary “Grace” was directed by a breast cancer survivor and created by a crew of mostly women.

There are upcoming screenings across Chicagoland.

To see when are where, click here.