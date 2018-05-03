CHICAGO (CBS) – Aurora Police say an 18-year-old Naperville man was shot around 1:30 pm Wednesday on the city’s far east side.

Officers say the man suffered a graze wound to his head after someone driving a dark colored sedan fired a shot at him while he was in his vehicle in the 600 block of Conservatory Lane.

The man was taken to an Aurora hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one is in custody at this time.

Police are looking for any information related to this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigations at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.