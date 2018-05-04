CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) was ambushed on the job and shot in the face on Chicago’s South side early Friday morning. The shooting happened at 3:15 a.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood located near 44th and Hermitage.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports there are police surrounding the community, searching diligently to find the suspect responsible for shooting the ATF agent.

Around 6 pm Friday, police began conducting a raid in the manhunt for the suspect.

“We will find you. We will knock on every door and talk to every witness,” said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. “We will watch every piece of video and analyze every piece of evidence. Believe me, you will not get away with this.”

According to sources, the ATF officer was trying to put a tracker on the offender’s vehicle when the suspect saw him from his window and came out shooting.

A witness claims they heard gun shots and says the gun shots were “very close, too close.”

The ATF officer was shot in the face and is recovering at Stroger Hospital.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports the officer is in stable condition. Original reports said the officer was shot in the head and in critical condition. By mid-day, the officer was said to be in stable condition.

“The agents were ambushed. One of my agents was shot in the face,” said Celinez Nunez, Special Agent in Charge.

Chicago Police say the agent took a bullet in the face which caused ocular damage and exited his cheek.

“Actions of the offenders are barbaric. We are blessed that the ATF officer shot will survive and be okay,” said Johnson.

The ATF agent and Chicago police officer both returned fire at the scene, and following protocol, both were taken to the emergency room. The CPD officer was not hurt.

State police and the FBI were also involved in the joint effort overnight.

“One team, one mission,” said FBI agent Jeffrey Sallet, “to keep all the citizens of Chicago safe.”

Naomi Guiterrez was an eyewitness to the massive police presence and says police have been in the neighborhood shining lights and questioning everybody.

Officers say they do not have any intentions of letting up on their search for the suspect. The Chicago Police Department says they are fed up with the gun violence.

“Do you think we’re going to take this lying down? I’ve had four officers shot in the last few months. We will get you,” said Johnson.

Law enforcement announced they are offering a reward of $61,000 for any information leading to an arrest.