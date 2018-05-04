CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Aurora say a 95-year-old woman who was pulled out of a vehicle after it went into a retention pond has died.

Police say the incident happened after 1:00 Friday afternoon at Bilter and DuPage Parkway. The vehicle was fully submerged in about eight feet of water, 100 feet from the shore.

The woman is identified as Helen Duncan of the 4900 block of Douglas Road. On Friday she was pulled from the vehicle by the Aurora Police Department, the Aurora Fire Department and people on the scene.

Duncan was transported to Presence Mercy Medical Center in Aurora where she later passed.

According to officials, an autopsy is pending at the Kane County Coroner’s Office.