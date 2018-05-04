CHICAGO (CBS) – Law enforcement agencies are on a manhunt, canvassing a neighborhood on Chicago’s South side in search for the gunman who ambushed and shot an ATF agent in the face.

Police are conducting a raid along Hermitage near 45th Street in the Back of the Yard neighborhood.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos is on the scene. She reports hearing four ‘flash bangs’ or concussion grenades at two homes along Hermitage. She says police have been on the scene all day searching for the suspect and are using battering rams to bust down doors into the homes after the flash bangs.

Police officers from the Chicago Police Department, Illinois State Police, and ATF are assisting in the search. Agents are fully armoured in camouflage.

ATF agents, with the assistance of our local, state and federal partners are executing several warrants in the Back of the Yards neighborhood as part of an on going investigation in Chicago. — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 4, 2018

UPDATE: ATF is offering a reward of up to $61,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for critically wounding an ATF special agent with the newly created ATF Crime Gun Strike Force, established to combat gun violence in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/RGu9MAKoTF — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 4, 2018

An attack on one is an attack on all. Hundreds of CPD officers continue working around the clock & shoulder to shoulder with agents from every federal agency to find man responsible for shooting @ATFHQ agent. Send any info anonymously to https://t.co/g9Q1Srtgmc – $61,000 reward pic.twitter.com/FOrU351KSG — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 5, 2018

This is a developing story. CBS 2 will report more details as they become available.