Law enforcement agencies are on a manhunt, canvassing a neighborhood on Chicago's South side in search for the gunman who ambushed and shot an ATF agent in the face.
By Audrina Bigos
Police are conducting a raid along Hermitage near 45th Street in the Back of the Yard neighborhood.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos is on the scene. She reports hearing four ‘flash bangs’ or concussion grenades at two homes along Hermitage. She says police have been on the scene all day searching for the suspect and are using battering rams to bust down doors into the homes after the flash bangs.

Police officers from the Chicago Police Department, Illinois State Police, and ATF are assisting in the search. Agents are fully armoured in camouflage.

This is a developing story.  CBS 2 will report more details as they become available.

