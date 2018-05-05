CHICAGO (CBS) — The search continues for the gunman who shot an ATF agent in the face.

The ATF executed at least eight warrants overnight. Agents in full armor used battering rams to knock down doors in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The organized raids started with multiple flash bangs. Neighbors watched as ATF, U.S. Marshals, state police and Chicago Police took over the neighborhood for hours.

“We will find you,” said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. “We will knock on every door, talk to every witness, watch every piece of video and analyze every piece of evidence.”

Police believe they are looking for a suspect who belongs to a neighborhood gang that may also be responsible for other shootings.

A reward of more than $60,000 is being offered for information leading to that suspect.