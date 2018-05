CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s that time of year where people are getting indoor and outdoor gardens ready.

CBS 2’s Ed Curran talks to Tim Pollak of the Chicago Botanic Garden about tips to keep flowers and plants alive and well throughout the spring and summer months.

Pollak tells CBS 2 you can get beautiful, vibrant colors not just from flowers but from foliage, who added that succulents are very trendy now and they’re easy to manage indoors.