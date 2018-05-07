CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago teen received a life-saving award today after saving the life of a man who was overdosing on heroin.

Chris Monroe, 14, is the first North Chicago citizen to receive the award.

Monroe was called a ‘hero’ by the mayor and city leaders in a ceremony Monday.

On April 22, he saw a man in a car who was in medical distress and flagged down a police officer in the neighborhood.

The man in the car was in the process of overdosing on heroin.

Police say Monroe’s quick thinking saved that man’s life.

“I’m so proud. I want him to continue doing the best he can, you see something again, you tell someone,” said Chris Monroe’s mother, Marilyn Monroe.

Officers say that man has checked into rehab and is grateful for the teen’s actions.