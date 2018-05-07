CHICAGO (CBS) — A 34-year-old man was stabbed on a Blue Line platform Monday morning on the Near West Side, leading to some delays on the CTA during the morning rush.

Police said the victim got into an argument with another man while riding an inbound Blue Line train around 7:20 a.m. as the train was approaching the Racine stop, when the other man stabbed him in the stomach.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment, but police said his wounds were superficial.

The suspect got away, but the police investigation at the Racine stop on the Blue Line prompted the CTA to operate Blue Line trains headed in both directions on a single track, causing delays for nearly half an hour until normal service resumed around 8 a.m.

Area Central detectives were investigating the stabbing. No one was in custody Monday morning.