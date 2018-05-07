CHICAGO (CBS) – A boat capsized Monday afternoon on the Chicago River.

According to the Chicago Police Department, one person was rescued from the water by a passing tour boat.

Witnesses say a man was in the boat as it started sinking. He was seen moving on top of the boat as it went under, before jumping into the river and swimming to the safety of a passing tour boat.

No one was hurt.

The CPD Marine Unit towed the capsized boat to shore.

Police have not released any more information at this time.

This is a developing story.