CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago’s riverfront is set to get a Spanish influenced sculpture, which will be installed in the park at River Point next year.

The artist and architect, Santiago Calatrava, says he couldn’t be happier to “have a contribution to this collection of public art, that accessible to everybody, every day.”

Calatrava was commissioned from Spain to create the fiery red design.

The sculpture will stand 29 feet in height and width.

The work of art is set to be completed and on display summer of 2019.