CHICAGO (CBS) – A Kane County judge has sentenced a former Aurora man to life in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting two children he knew.

Kane County Circuit Judge James C. Hallock sentenced Timothy Arnold, 33, to spend the rest of his life in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Arnold was convicted of eight counts of criminal sexual assault of a child and five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on January 31, 2018.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Lori Anderson and Debra Bree presented evidence in court that between October 2011 and October 2017, Arnold sexually assaulted the victims, whom he knew. The victims were younger than 13 years old. The assaults took place in Aurora.

According to a press release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office, the sentence of natural life imprisonment is mandatory because Arnold has been convicted of sexually assaulting multiple children younger than 13 when he was older than 18.

In addition to the prison term, Arnold must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual OFfender Registration Act.

The case was investigated by the Kane County Child Advocacy Center and the Aurora Police Department.

“Mr. Arnold is now in a place where he can no longer victimize innocent children, and where he will be forced to account for his criminal behavior. Thanks to our trial team of Assistant State’s Attorneys Lori Anderson and Debra Bree, along with the investigators, advocates and staff at the CAC for their efforts to obtain justice for these two victims and for the community,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said.