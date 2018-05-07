CHICAGO (CBS) — A 36-year-old man has been charged with attacking a Chicago police sergeant who pulled him over in the South Loop Saturday night, after he allegedly punched a woman at a bar and drunkenly drove away.

Police said Edward Thompson repeatedly was asked to leave La Cantina Grill on the 1900 block of South Michigan Avenue late Saturday, and punched a woman in the chest during the confrontation.

He then left the bar and drove away, but was pulled over around 10:15 p.m. near 21st and Wabash, a couple blocks away, after the woman he punched identified his car, according to police.

The sergeant who pulled him over noticed the small of alcohol on his breath, and told Thompson he was being arrested for drunk driving, punching the woman, and trespassing at La Cantina, according to police. That’s when Thompson grabbed the sergeant’s throat, and began choking him.

Other officers responding to the scene used a stun gun to subdue Thompson, who was arrested and charged with three counts of felony aggravated battery, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, battery, trespassing, and driving under the influence.

A Cook County judge set Thompson’s bail at $5,000. He was due to return to court on Friday.