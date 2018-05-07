CHICAGO (CBS) – The creators of “Hamilton: The Musical” are bringing “Hamilton: The Exhibition” to Chicago.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the show’s creator, is debuting an interactive attraction that will dig deeper into the life of Alexander Hamilton.

The pop-up museum will be housed in a heated tent about the size of a football field.

The show’s creative team came up with most of the exhibit’s design and execution, making it look a lot like the musical production.

“We were already in deep exploration when we opened in Chicago,” said Jeffrey Seller, the producer of the show.

Seller says the team selected Chicago for the same reasons they opened the show’s first beyond-broadway production in this city, saying, “We chose Chicago at that time because of your thriving metropolis, because of your civic pride.”

Miranda will narrate the audio tour featuring historical artifacts, like Alexander Hamilton’s desk, as well as providing an immersive excursion into the Revolutionary War period.

Music from the show will also play a featured role in the exhibit.

The exhibition will open on Northerly Island in November and is expected to be open for six months.

Tickets will cost around $35.