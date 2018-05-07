CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were killed, and 35 others were wounded in shootings across the city on what was easily the warmest weekend of the year.

The most recent fatal shooting happened at about 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. A 35-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk near Madison and Albany, when two men walked up and shot him.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk near 78th and Yates in the South Shore neighborhood, when someone walked up and shot him, police said.

The victim went to University of Chicago Medicine, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, a 46-year-old man was shot in the chest near 87th and Halsted in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, 26-year-old Victor Calderon was found shot to death on the sidewalk near Cermak and Hoyne in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. Circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the West Pullman neighborhood. Officers responding to a call of shots fired near 117th and Normal found 39-year-old Anthony Dobson in the alley with gunshot wounds to the face and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other shootings over the weekend included one that wounded a 12-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man Saturday night. Police said a group of people was on the sidewalk near Madison and Spaulding in the East Garfield Park neighborhood around 9:20 p.m., when a gunman began shooting during an argument.

A 12-year-old boy who was shot was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, with gunshot wounds to the stomach. A 23-year-old man also was taken to Stroger with gunshot wounds to the arm.

At least 33 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago from Friday evening through Monday morning.

The bloody weekend was a stark contrast to recent police statistics which showed murders and shootings were down more than 20 percent across the city through the end of April, compared to the first four months of 2017.