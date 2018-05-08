CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in last week’s ambush shooting of an ATF officer.

The man turned himself in with his lawyer on Monday, sources tell CBS 2.

A court hearing in the case is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Dirksen Federal Building.

Since the shooting, agents had executed several search warrants. Agents in full armor used battering rams to knock down doors in the Back of the Yards neighborhood over the weekend.

“We will find you,” said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said last week. “We will knock on every door, talk to every witness, watch every piece of video and analyze every piece of evidence.”

The ATF agent was ambushed on the job and shot in the face on Chicago’s South side early Friday morning. The shooting happened at 3:15 a.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood located near 44th and Hermitage.

According to sources, the ATF officer was trying to put a tracker on a vehicle when the suspect saw him from his window and came out shooting.

The ATF agent and Chicago police officer both returned fire at the scene, and following protocol, both were taken to the emergency room. The CPD officer was not hurt.