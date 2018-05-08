CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County Sheriff’s office has confirmed five inmates in a medium security division of the county jail were infected with salmonella, after dozens of inmates fell ill last week.

The sheriff’s office said 54 inmates in Cook County Jail’s Division XI began experiencing symptoms of a gastrointestinal illness last week. Over the weekend, officials confirmed five of those inmates had contracted salmonella.

Two of the inmates suffering from salmonella were hospitalized, and one has since been released. The other is expected to be released later Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office was working with the county’s Health and Hospitals System and Department of Facilities Management, as well as local health officials to identify the source of the salmonella bacteria at the jail.