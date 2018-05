CHICAGO (CBS) — A small airplane crashed at the end of a runway at the Porter County Airport in Northwest Indiana on Tuesday.

The plane apparently flipped off the runway and was seen via Chopper 2 in the grass, with its nose and wings heavily damaged.

Porter County Regional Airport pic.twitter.com/nlWEDTlGEp — Jessyca Malina (@jessycamalina) May 8, 2018

Two people were in the plane, Porter County Sheriff Sgt. Jamie Erow. They were not seriously injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.