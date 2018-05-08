SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner says Democrats are moving too slowly on budget negotiations.

The Republican met with the four legislative leaders in his state Capitol office Tuesday. He told reporters afterward that Democrats are “reluctant” to agree to an estimated amount of state revenue for the budget year that begins July 1.

He was joined by the Legislature’s GOP leaders, Sen. Bill Brady of Bloomington and Rep. Jim Durkin of Westchester.

Rauner says agreeing to a solid revenue estimate keeps the Legislature from spending more than the state has.

But both Rauner’s office and the Legislature’s bipartisan budget arm estimate revenue figures at just under $39 billion. The two estimates are less than $100 million apart.

Senate President John Cullerton said earlier there’s “general understanding” on a revenue figure.

