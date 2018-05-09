CHICAGO (CBS) – The ATF agent who was shot during an ambush attack in the Back of the Yards neighborhood has been released from the hospital.

In a post on Twitter, the ATF thanked the staff of Stroger Hospital for the medical care of the ATF agent.

The ATF agent who was shot in the line of duty last week in Chicago has been released from the hospital. Thank you to the staff of @CookCtyHealth Stroger Hospital for the excellent medical care. — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 9, 2018

The undercover agent was shot last week after he was spotted placing a tracker on a car.

He was shot in the face while returning fire.

Ernesto, Godinez, 28, has been charged with forcible assault on a law enforcement officer.

He turned himself into police Monday and will stay behind bars until his hearing next Thursday.

If he is convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.