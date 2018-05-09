Roquan Smith of Georgia poses after being picked #8 overall by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(CBS) — Chicago Bears rookie linebacker got back most of the items stolen from his car over the weekend, and police expected to charge the suspect soon.

The first-round draft pick’s team-issued iPad, along with three of Smith’s Georgia Bulldogs jerseys, his Bulldogs helmet, a Bulldogs lacrosse jersey, two watches, four pairs of headphones, a set of Bluetooth speakers, Nike shoes, a cell phone, a GPS system, books, and other items were stolen from his 2018 BMW X5 last weekend in Athens, Georgia.

His car had been parked in his apartment complex’s parking garage at the time.

Athens-Clarke County Police confirmed Wednesday morning that detectives were able to identify a suspect from fingerprints recovered at the scene. Police found some of the stolen property at the suspect’s home.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Smith’s iPad was not among the recovered items. The iPad serves as the team’s playbook, and the Tribune reported the team was able to remotely wipe the password-protected tablet.

Smith thanked police for recovering his possessions.

“Good morning. I would personally like to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers as Athens-Clarke County Police Department worked very hard to identify the individual responsible for this. It was definitely huge,” Smith said in a video posted on Twitter. “I would also like to thank many of you who spread the information over various social media outlets. Due to the prompt attention by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, I was able to recover most of my items as well as the individual being identified. I’d just like to thank you guys so much.”

According to published reports, police expected to obtain an arrest warrant for the teenage suspect soon, and planned to charge him with a felony in connection with the theft. The teen reportedly attends the University of Georgia.