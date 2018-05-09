CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are looking for two men who attacked and robbed people at gun point in two near South side neighborhoods.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports the robbers flashed a gun, hit their victims, and then went through their pockets before telling them to run away.

Police say the robberies happened early Tuesday in a high traffic area near bus stops and condo buildings in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

Officers say it happened just after 12 AM near 29th Street and Michigan Avenue. They say the men flashed a gun, attacked a man, and then went through his pockets before taking off in a 4-door hatchback.

“It’s disturbing, shocking,” described Tracy Brown, a neighbor who lives nearby. “No matter where you live, the community has got to step up their game.”

After other crime in the area, Tracy Brown and other neighbors are starting a safety community group at South Commons.

“Community policing and just being involved and watching out for your neighbor,” says Brown, describing the goal of the community safety group.

20 minutes after the robbers hit Bronzeville, Chicago Police say the same men may have hit another residential area near 15th Street and Clark Street in the South Loop, displaying a gun and robbing another man.

In the South Loop, robberies are up about 12% from this time last year. No one is in custody in connection with the latest robberies.