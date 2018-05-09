CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer and a disabled woman he helped save are hospitalized after a dangerous fire rescue.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez has the story.

Charles Morbley woke to the sound of smoke detectors and cries for help from his disabled daughter, but he could not reach her.

“I try to go through the flames and I couldn’t,” said Morbley. “I came outside I saw about four or five police cars I said ‘would you please help? My daughters In her room,'” he said.

Two police sergeants and two officers raced to the rescue. They got Morbley’s wife out.

But daughter 44-year-old Sharice Morbley, who uses a wheelchair for multiple sclerosis, was trapped beneath debris.

“Fortunately by that time CPD was assisted by the fire department and were able to extract disabled victim,” said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

After visiting an officer at the hospital, Johnson said the officers took in a lot of smoke. One was given oxygen at the scene. The other was transported to the ER as was the critically injured woman.

“They don’t really need the expert training to go in there and try to save lives, because that’s what we do. I’m proud of them. I’m very proud of all of them.”

Family members came in from Wisconsin and said they are grateful that their loved ones were rescued.

Even the family puppy.

“I just take my hat off to them. I’m just happy that they came in and was able to save her.” said Shanae Morbley, the victim’s sister.

According to fire officials, the cause of the blaze is smoking.