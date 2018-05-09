CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was wounded Tuesday night, in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police responding to an argument near 61st and Racine around 8:45 p.m. found a 53-year-old man dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. A 20-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach was taken to University of Chicago Medicine, where his condition was stabilized.

Police said the two men had been involved in an argument, when additional people got involved, and someone began shooting. It was not immediately clear who fired the shots.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning.

Area South detectives were investigating.