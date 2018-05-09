CHICAGO (CBS) — A Little Village landlord helps save some of his tenants, after their building went up in flames this morning.

Fire crews are ordered to stay safe, while fighting a fast-spreading fire in the 2600 block of 24th street.

The landlord kicked down a door after hearing screams from a man and woman trapped inside.

Both were rushed to the hospital in serious to critical conditions.

Over 100 firefighters responded to the flames, but none of them were injured.

The building was destroyed along with a house next door.