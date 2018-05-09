CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cicero school district was hoping to put parents’ concerns to rest, after suspending a substitute teacher months after he was charged with attempted murder and set free on bail.
Andres Rodriguez, 39, was arrested in July of last year, after he allegedly shot a man following a traffic dispute in Tinley Park.
Police said Rodriguez bumped into a vehicle in the 6900 block of 173rd Place, leading to a physical fight. He then allegedly shot the victim seven times.
He has been charged with attempted murder and was released on $500,000 bail.
At the time, he was working as a teacher in Joliet, but was suspended in August. Two weeks later, he started a new job as a substitute teacher at Unity Junior High School in Cicero.
Learning Rodriguez had been working at their children’s school while facing attempted murder charges did not sit well with some parents.
“The school didn’t do anything to tell us. I mean, aren’t they supposed to make us aware of these things that happened to our kids? That’s kind of dangerous,” Jose Cruz said Tuesday night.
Town and school officials declined to go on camera, but in a statement Wednesday morning, District 99 said Rodriguez has not been on school grounds since the middle of February, when he was placed on leave, after the district learned of the criminal case.
“Upon learning of this matter, District 99 immediately engaged its administrators, attorneys, and professionals with a directive to take any and all action to protect the interests of the students and the District. District 99 performed all necessary due diligence and administered proper employment action within the legal limits of the law, which included immediately placing the employee on leave from the District. This employee has been on leave and has not been on District grounds since February 16, 2018. Since such time, this employee has had no contact with any students, staff, or parents of District 99. As law enforcement has an active and pending investigation of Andres Rodriguez relative to the allegations against him, the District is not able to disclose any additional information.” – statement from District 99 Superintendent Rodolfo Hernandez