CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cicero school district was hoping to put parents’ concerns to rest, after suspending a substitute teacher months after he was charged with attempted murder and set free on bail.

Andres Rodriguez, 39, was arrested in July of last year, after he allegedly shot a man following a traffic dispute in Tinley Park.

Police said Rodriguez bumped into a vehicle in the 6900 block of 173rd Place, leading to a physical fight. He then allegedly shot the victim seven times.

He has been charged with attempted murder and was released on $500,000 bail.

At the time, he was working as a teacher in Joliet, but was suspended in August. Two weeks later, he started a new job as a substitute teacher at Unity Junior High School in Cicero.

Learning Rodriguez had been working at their children’s school while facing attempted murder charges did not sit well with some parents.

“The school didn’t do anything to tell us. I mean, aren’t they supposed to make us aware of these things that happened to our kids? That’s kind of dangerous,” Jose Cruz said Tuesday night.

Town and school officials declined to go on camera, but in a statement Wednesday morning, District 99 said Rodriguez has not been on school grounds since the middle of February, when he was placed on leave, after the district learned of the criminal case.