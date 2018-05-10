CHICAGO (CBS) — Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will announce a milestone in the city’s fight to get illegal guns off the streets, with the 100th assault-style weapon seized by police this year.

The announcement comes on the heels of one of the most violent weekends of the year in Chicago, with five people killed and 35 people wounded.

Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson will detail the department’s efforts to take illegal guns off the streets at 9 a.m. at Police Headquarters.

Tomorrow morning at 9am at HQ, Superintendent Eddie Johnson will highlight a milestone that we must change – the 100th assault-style weapon taken off Chicago streets so far this year. We will also release details of a gun buy back event coming in June. pic.twitter.com/wmunhIV5CQ — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 10, 2018

Johnson also will discuss a gun buy-back event to be held in June. For every gun turned in to police, people will receive $100. The department hopes the incentive will get more people involved in putting a stop to illegal firearms.

Since last summer, Chicago police have been working diligently alongside dozens of ATF agents in the city’s Gun Crime Strike Force, formed in response to a spike in shootings over the previous few years. The task force has been focused on getting assault-style weapons out of the hands of gang members.