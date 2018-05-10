CHICAGO (CBS) — Baseball fans have no shortage of options in the Chicago area.

There are two major league teams, one on the North Side, the other the South Side. There are five minor league teams in the suburbs.

Now a sixth is about to ”play ball” hoping to hit a home run in Rosemont.

Shawn Hunter showed CBS 2 the home of the new Chicago Dogs, a 63 million gem, paid for by the Village of Rosemont.

Impact Field is sandwiched between O’Hare Airport, the Tri-State Tollway and the Rosemont entertainment district.

Hunter has spent his career working in major leagues like the NHL and NBA, but minor league baseball always had a special place in his heart.

“This will be great baseball, it’s going to be great entertainment and what I can promise people every night is fun,” said Hunter.

23 guys will make the final roster. They’ll ride buses to places like Winnipeg and Fargo, and earn peanuts compared to their major league counterparts.

Their manager is Butch Hobson, who both played and managed for the Boston Red Sox.

“These young men come here and they really have a burning desire to play the game,” said Hobson.

“He’s here to help these guys reach their potential and fulfill a dream and someday play on a major league field,” said Hunter.

Joe Benson made his major league debut for the Minnesota Twins in a game against the White Sox back in 2011. Now, he’s hoping to return to the show.

“It was a dream come true,” said Benson. “Love of the game. I hope to return.”

Playing for the Dogs is extra special for Benson. He’s from the Chicago area.

While many of his teammates will be living with host families…

“I’ll be living with my old man out in Joliet,” said Benson. “I don’t know if he’ll be excited or not but breaking in my old room,” said Benson.

The Dogs make their debut on May 18 on the road. Their home opener is the following week, on May 25.