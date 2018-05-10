A coyote keeps pace with a car (not seen) as it runs down the road October 8, 2012 in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.Yellowstone National Park is America\'s first national park. It was established in 1872. Yellowstone extends through Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. The park\'s name is derived from the Yellowstone River, which runs through the park. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/GettyImages) (Photo by KAREN BLEIER/AFP/GettyImages)

CHICAGO (CBS) – A warning about coyotes in the northern suburbs is being issued after a family pet was killed.

Police in Deerfield say a resident’s dog was attacked and killed by a coyote in their backyard Sunday night.

Officials remind everyone that coyotes are common in Illinois. They recommend supervising small pets outdoors, never let dogs run loose at night, clear brush and weeds from your property, and never feed or give water to coyotes.