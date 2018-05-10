CHICAGO (CBS) — Former U.S. Rep. Mel Reynolds, who failed to file tax returns for income he made while consulting for Chicago businessmen in Africa was sentenced to six months in prison.

The sentencing Thursday comes some seven months after U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman found Reynolds guilty in a bench trial on four misdemeanor counts.

“I’ve given up on America,” said Reynolds after the sentencing who added that he was moving back to Africa.

He is to start his sentence on August 1.

Reynolds has been representing himself. In a Wednesday filing, he argued that one year of probation would be an appropriate sentence.

The maximum possible sentence he could have faced is four years in prison.

The Harvard graduate and Rhodes Scholar resigned from Congress in 1995 after being convicted of statutory rape.

He was later convicted on charges that included concealing debts.

RELATED STORY: Mel Reynolds To Be Sentenced On Tax Charges

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.