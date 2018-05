CHICAGO (CBS) – The search is on for an Illinois man who is missing in Washington State.

Jeremiah Adams, 24, is a sailor with the U.S. Navy.

Adams was last seen Friday morning leaving for a day hike in Olympic National Forest.

His car was found Monday night near a trailhead in the park, which is where officials are focusing their search for now.

Friends say Adams is an avid hiker and usually hits the trails alone in his down time.