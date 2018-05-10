CHICAGO (CBS) — A Mather High School student’s colorful depiction of the Chicago skyline standing tall above flowers and fresh picked fruits and vegetables is the winner of the 2018 Chicago City Markets Bag contest.

Iveth Crisoforo, who came in second last year, also won a $2,000 scholarship from COUNTRY Financial. Her artwork will be seen by tens of thousands of market visitors because it’ll be printed on 11,000 bags to be given away.

Crisoforo’s design encompassed this year’s theme: “You’ve Got A Lot Growing for You.”

City of Chicago officials unveiled Crisoforo’s winning design Thursday. More than 80 entries were submitted for this year’s competition.

The runners-up include Janellie Berrios of Disney II Magnet High School and Michelle Vonguyen of Mather High School. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship.