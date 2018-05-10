CHICAGO (CBS) – President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to land in South Bend, Indiana en route to Elkhart, Indiana to discuss the economy and tax cuts.

As CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley reports, lines of people are gathering, awaiting their arrival. It is the kind of atmosphere where Trump can get in touch with his base in a campaign-style rally, which two years ago proved to be an effective launching pad toward the White House.

Trump supporters, many from the Chicagoland area, started lining up early, waiting for several hours to get inside the Elkhart gymnasium.

President Trump is expected to talk about the release of the three American hostages from North Korea. He is also expected to discuss tax cuts and the booming Elkhart economy, a theme his supporters endorse.

“People feel better. People want to get out there. I think he’s motivated the country, that’s what I think,” stated Merry Romando, a Trump supporter from Chicago.

Trump supporter Victor Gonzalez agreed, adding, “He’s implemented a real good tax plan for us, he’s put tariffs on these countries that were importing stuff in here for free while they were charging us an arm and a leg.”

The President is expected to speak for about one hour. He will likely offer congratulations to wealthy Indiana businessman Mike Braun, who won the GOP Senate Primary and will try to beat Democrat Joe Donnelly, one of the key races in the battle for control of the U.S. Senate.