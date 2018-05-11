CHICAGO (CBS) — Six unmarked police squad cars are vandalized on Lower Wacker Drive.

The vehicles were parked there while officers attended a police department ceremony inside the Hyatt Regency.

Windshields and side mirrors were smashed and cracked by the suspect, now in custody. Police tell CBS 2 the man appears to be mentally challenged.

The officers were attending a ceremony to honor bravery and heroism,” said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

The 57th annual Police Recognition Awards highlighted the work officers who make a difference throughout the entire year.

“Honestly to me, the recognition doesn’t matter. I just like to go out there with my coworkers and do our job,” said Officer Martin Hernandez

“I’m very proud, just to know that he’s out there protecting us, families and children. It makes me very happy,” said Tasha Thompson, wife of CPD officer Paris Thompson..

There were three types of awards handed out: Valor, Tactical Excellence and the Blue Star.

The latter is for a sworn officer who was seriously or critically injured on-duty.