CHICAGO (CBS) – The Northlake Police Department is investigating an incident where a 12-year-old student died after passing out in class.

Police say the boy, identified as Joshua Acosta, passed out in class Friday around 12:30 pm at Northlake Middle School during a 6th period reading class while the students were working on a project.

Credit: Acosta Family

When the student fainted, his classmates say the teacher yelled for them to leave and go get help.

The student was taken to Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park where he was pronounced dead.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports there is a small memorial outside the school.

Heartbreaking moments outside Northlake Middle School as students mourn the loss of their friend. 12-year-old Joshua Acosta died after passing out in reading class this afternoon.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/K9tAs7eO6Y — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) May 12, 2018

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story.