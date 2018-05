CHICAGO (CBS) – The FBI is hoping some new pictures and a big reward will help them find the people who robbed a Brinks truck.

Police say two suspects pulled off the Heist in Hammond, Indiana last month and got away with three bags of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

FBI agents are circulating a wanted poster with two surveillance pictures.

They say they’re offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the suspects.