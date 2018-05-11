(CNN) — Meghan McCain responded Friday to a White House staffer who joked about her father’s brain cancer, saying her family was doing well but asking how the Trump administration could retain an employee who made such a remark.

“I don’t understand what kind of environment you’re working in and that would be acceptable and then you can come to work the next day and still have a job,” McCain said on “The View” Friday.

On Thursday, Kelly Sadler, a special assistant who handles surrogate communications, told other staffers that McCain’s opposition to President Donald Trump’s CIA director nominee Gina Haspel does not matter because “he’s dying anyway,” a White House official told CNN.

Meghan McCain responded to Sadler’s comment at the top of Friday’s show.

“Kelly, here’s a little news flash … We’re all dying. I’m dying, you’re dying, we’re all dying. And I want to say since my dad has been diagnosed … I really feel like I understand the meaning of life, and it is not how you die, it’s how you live,” she said.

She added, “Don’t feel bad for me and my family. We’re really strong.”

Neither the White House nor the President has denied or condemned Sadler’s comment. Sadler called Meghan McCain on Thursday to apologize for the remark, a source close to the situation told CNN, although it’s unclear what her response was.

A White House official told CNN Thursday, “We respect Senator McCain’s service to our nation, and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time.”

