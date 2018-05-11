CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of an 11-year-old in an East Chicago, Ind., park.

David Anderson of East Chicago died Sunday at a Chicago hospital after he was shot in Nunez Park on Saturday.

Anderson loved played basketball, according to his family.

Police say two juveniles were fighting Saturday evening when a gunshot rang out and the boy fell to the ground. Anderson was taken to the hospital with a gunshot to the head.

Police raided a home Friday morning in the 4200 block of Parrish in East Chicago and the suspect was taken into custody.

Further details about the arrest and the nature of the charges was not immediately available.

Developing …