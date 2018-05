CHICAGO (CBS) — At least four Cook County squad cars were involved in chain-reaction crashes in Oak Forest.

It happened after 10:00 p.m. Saturday near 159th Street and Ridgeland. It started with a squad car getting rear-ended by another car. More squad cars responded. One of those was hit by another car and crashed into a third squad car.

No one was seriously hurt. It appears the wet weather may have been a factor in that crash.