CHICAGO (CBS) — Several drivers on Chicago’s South Side learned the hard way not to park too close to Metra train tracks.

It happened at 95th and Wood Sunday morning.

Police say several drivers attending Beverly’s annual breast cancer walk parked too close to the tracks and were clipped by a Metra train headed to Joliet.

Police ticketed several drivers. Some vehicles were towed from the scene.

Trains were delayed for a short time.