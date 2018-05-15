(CBS) — A former police officer in Champaign has been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries.

The Champaign County Sheriff says items were taken from at least 10 vehicles.

Justus Clinton, 43, of Fisher, Ill., had also been placed on administrative leave in March for violations unrelated to the thefts, according to CBS station WCIA. Clinton, who was officer of the year in 2011, is no longer with the Champaign Police Department.

Police say they recovered several stolen items for Clinton’s home in Fisher and were able to identify him on surveillance video.

He faces charges of burglary to a motor vehicle and residential burglary