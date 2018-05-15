CHICAGO (CBS) – A car, wanted in connection with an earlier shooting, crashed and caught fire after a police chase.

Police say there were three people inside that Honda. All of them are in custody and are being questioned for their role in a shooting that happened moments before the crash.

Chicago Police say the incident happened in Garfield Park.

Dean Delis says he was on his way home from work around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when the Honda came barreling into his Volvo.

“A car was coming down full,” recalls Delis. “As I was pulling over, the car that was being chased lost control and smashed right into my back end. Somebody jumped out of the car and started running. Police were chasing him with a car.”

Chicago Police say the charred Honda Civic was being chased for a shooting that happened roughly ten minutes before the fiery crash, about a mile away on the 3200 block of Walnut.

Two 20-year-old men were shot and injured.

Police say the shooters were inside that Honda and fled toward Kedzie.

The three men inside the Honda were arrested after trying to run from the crash.

Despite the crash, nobody was seriously injured.

Police say they recovered several guns.